PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.30. 544,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

