Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precipio stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 4,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 98.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

