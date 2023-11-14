Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 63,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,395. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,625 shares of company stock worth $1,085,160 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

