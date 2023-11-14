PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 24,547 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 573,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,169. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.14.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PROS by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

