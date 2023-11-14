Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Psychemedics

In other news, EVP Charles M. Doucot sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $59,182.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $108,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Psychemedics worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

Featured Articles

