PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in October

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

