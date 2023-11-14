PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Chairman Acquires $118,500.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,201. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $637.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

