Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG):

11/13/2023 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2023 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $975.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $850.00 to $875.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – TransDigm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,044.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2023 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $10.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,003.98. 127,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,581. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $598.00 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $861.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

