REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. William Blair’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 5.6 %

RGNX traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $824.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 381.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,708 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

