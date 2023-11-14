Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.36

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 37821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $932.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

