Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.59 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $79.59 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,512.52 or 1.00041708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08196913 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,207,470.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

