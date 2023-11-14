Reviewing Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon 4.05% 12.75% 5.80% Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.60 billion N/A $87.36 million $0.62 15.97 Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.34

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Topcon beats Flexpoint Sensor Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

