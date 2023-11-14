Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $32.91. 875,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 665,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,958 shares of company stock worth $340,273. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

