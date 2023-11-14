Richard Lord Sells 7,500 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.21, for a total value of C$316,566.75.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05.

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$4,186.96.

On Friday, November 3rd, Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE RCH traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$35.09 and a 52 week high of C$45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1455375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

