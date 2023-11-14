ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Up 4.1%

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.54. 61,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 103,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

