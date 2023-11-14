RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in October

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 37,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative net margin of 838.28% and a negative return on equity of 943.20%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.