Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHP.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.17.

CHP.UN traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.07. 108,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,782. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

