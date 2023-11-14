Royal Bank of Canada Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $135.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

COP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.95. 1,736,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.