Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 1,829,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

