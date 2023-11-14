Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 1.2%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.
About Royal Financial
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
