Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %
Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Pharma
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.