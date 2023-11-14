Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

