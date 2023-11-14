Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.77

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 62440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFRY. UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAFRY

Safran Price Performance

About Safran

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.