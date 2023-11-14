Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.68, for a total value of $3,025,200.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.18. 4,717,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 60.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 45.6% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 734,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230,178 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the third quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 52.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

