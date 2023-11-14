Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,797.39

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $10.21 million and $1,797.39 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.15 or 0.05572247 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,544,037,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,398,995 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

