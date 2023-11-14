Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.62. 537,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,243,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

