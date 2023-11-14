Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.99. The company had a trading volume of 360,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

