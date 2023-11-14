Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.
Sempra has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 14,619.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 376,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.