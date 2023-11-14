ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $81,975.63 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 36 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.64, for a total value of $22,379.04.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $15.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $654.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $656.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.60 and its 200 day moving average is $552.82.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

