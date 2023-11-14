Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Jordan Frankel Sells 7,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,836. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after buying an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after buying an additional 149,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 622,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

