Short Interest in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declines By 42.9%

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $125,089.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,248.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,510.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 10,096 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $125,089.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,564. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.