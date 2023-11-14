Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Drops By 16.9%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 52,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

