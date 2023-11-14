Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Grows By 42.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,507. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

