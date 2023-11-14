Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Grows By 35.0%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 851,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 550,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,048. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

