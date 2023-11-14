Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rises By 31.5%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 692,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

