Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 16.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 12,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

