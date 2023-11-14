Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rises By 16.1%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $4,106,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. 752,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

