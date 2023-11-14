Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 29.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,449,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 2,068,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAJF
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Up 3.0 %
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.