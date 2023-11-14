Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 29.9%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,449,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 2,068,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAJF

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BBAJF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.