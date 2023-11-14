Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 29.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,449,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 2,068,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAJF

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Up 3.0 %

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Shares of BBAJF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.