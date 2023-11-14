Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Decreases By 28.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,391. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

