Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Grows By 18.8%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Benson Hill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
