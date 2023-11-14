Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Decreases By 17.9%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,247 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDEW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 4,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

