Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 21.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SXTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

