Short Interest in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Declines By 15.8%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Couchbase news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,533 shares of company stock worth $25,412,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 229,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,959. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $849.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

