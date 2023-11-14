Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Increases By 44.6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ECARX Price Performance
NASDAQ:ECX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 639,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,663. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.44. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 47,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $156,893.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
