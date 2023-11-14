Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Drops By 42.9%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 7.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.