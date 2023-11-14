Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Drops By 42.9%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 7.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

NYSE:ESBA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

