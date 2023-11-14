Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 22.2%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Expion360 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,350. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

