Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Decreases By 17.8%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,495,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 3,035,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

