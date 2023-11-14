Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Decreases By 17.8%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,495,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 3,035,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
