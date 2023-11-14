Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Increases By 19.2%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,631,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 3,885,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,616.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Fortnox AB (publ)

FNOXF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

