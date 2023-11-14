Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Declines By 18.0%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 43,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Golden Sun Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

