Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Increases By 50.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 684,839 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

IAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,513. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

