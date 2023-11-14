Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Drops By 40.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSJO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.